Africans will destroy Israel, must be stopped from having children, says MP

An Israeli member of Israel’s Knesset or parliament (MP), Oren Hazan from the ruling Likud party, has said Africans have no culture and that Israel should stop African refugees from having children, in a video that was posted on the Facebook page of the UK branch of Likud.

During an interview with Avi Yemeni, an Israeli-Australian pro-Israel activist, on July 27 Hazan further said that African immigrants were a threat to Israel and would destroy the country.

“If we don’t kick them out, they will kick us out. We need to destroy the problem when it is still small,” said Hazan.

During the interview, Hazan said the Africans were not refugees, but economic migrants, before making further derogatory remarks. However, his comments and statements have not been condemned by the Likud party, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel came under strong criticism for its mass deportation of Africans earlier in the year, with protests breaking out in the country and human rights organisations condemning the move and the inhumane way the Africans were treated.

Earlier in the year Hazan’s interviewer, Avi Yemeni, a rightist activist, also started a petition in Australia to help what he described as the “persecuted white minority” of South Africa stating that whites “were facing genocide”.

He attended a pro-refugee rally in Melbourne and got into verbal arguments with people protesting in support of African refugees, heckling them and asking why they didn’t support South Africa’s “persecuted whites”.

