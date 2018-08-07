 
menu
Africa 7.8.2018 11:43 am

Africans will destroy Israel, must be stopped from having children, says MP

ANA
African migrants and Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv on April 9 against the Israeli government's deportation plans.

African migrants and Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv on April 9 against the Israeli government's deportation plans.

In a video that was posted on social media, the member of parliament allegedly says ‘if we don’t kick [Africans] out they will kick us out’.

An Israeli member of Israel’s Knesset or parliament (MP), Oren Hazan from the ruling Likud party, has said Africans have no culture and that Israel should stop African refugees from having children, in a video that was posted on the Facebook page of the UK branch of Likud.

During an interview with Avi Yemeni, an Israeli-Australian pro-Israel activist, on July 27 Hazan further said that African immigrants were a threat to Israel and would destroy the country.

“If we don’t kick them out, they will kick us out. We need to destroy the problem when it is still small,” said Hazan.

During the interview, Hazan said the Africans were not refugees, but economic migrants, before making further derogatory remarks. However, his comments and statements have not been condemned by the Likud party, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel came under strong criticism for its mass deportation of Africans earlier in the year, with protests breaking out in the country and human rights organisations condemning the move and the inhumane way the Africans were treated.

Earlier in the year Hazan’s interviewer, Avi Yemeni, a rightist activist, also started a petition in Australia to help what he described as the “persecuted white minority” of South Africa stating that whites “were facing genocide”.

He attended a pro-refugee rally in Melbourne and got into verbal arguments with people protesting in support of African refugees, heckling them and asking why they didn’t support South Africa’s “persecuted whites”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US, Saudi and Israel ‘isolated’ in hatred of Iran, says foreign minister 6.8.2018
Israel strike on ‘terrorists’ near fence in Golan kills seven: army 2.8.2018
WATCH: Israeli Arab sentenced to jail for her poems 31.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.