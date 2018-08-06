 
menu
Africa 6.8.2018 10:42 pm

Zim’s Chamisa appoints legal team to challenge election results

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Picture: Shepard Tozvireva/African News Agency (ANA)

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Picture: Shepard Tozvireva/African News Agency (ANA)

Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner by the electoral management body against the will of the people, a spokesperson said.

MDC-Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, who insists that Zimbabwe’s presidential results were flawed, has appointed a team of legal practitioners in his quest to overturn Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba’s declared result.

Spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda told a media briefing in Harare that Chamisa intended to challenge the announced results.

“We do not intend to challenge the presidential results. We know that president Chamisa won. We seek to overturn the announced results so that the people of Zimbabwe get the president they voted for. Chamisa is the president-elect and [Emmerson] Mnangagwa is the president-declared,” he said, adding that Mnangagwa was declared the winner by the electoral management body against the will of the people.

“The people were decisive in this election. Our simple task is that of overturning the declaration by Chigumba.”

He said Chamisa “is, at the moment, working with different structures in the party and outside the party” to protect the majority vote.

The MDC-Alliance said it had gathered enough evidence to challenge electoral results in 20 constituencies, as the opposition seeked to overturn Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa’s victory in the July 30 elections.

Mnangagwa received 50.8 percent of the total votes and his party claimed a two-thirds parliamentary majority vote, while Chamisa got 44.3 percent.

Deadly clashes broke out in Harare killing at least six people two days after the elections, as opposition supporters argued that they were defending their votes.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Biti granted bail as UN slams violation of refugee law 9.8.2018
Tendau Biti being detained at Harare central police station 9.8.2018
Zambia deports Tendai Biti, defying court order 9.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.