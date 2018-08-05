How VBS fallout spilled beyond our borders – report

A controversial Angolan banker lost his R144-million investment in VBS Mutual Bank, making him one of a long line of wealthy businessmen who lost millions in the massive fallout.

City Press reports ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza and businessman Kabelo Matsepe brokered a deal with Angolan millionaire Álvaro Sobrinho.

A delegation that included Msiza, Matsepe, Venda King Toni Mphephu, his adviser Paul Makhavu, former VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga and Vele Investments chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi travelled to London to discuss the deal with Sobrinho.

Vele Investments was a majority shareholder at VBS, but has now been liquidated.

According to the Sunday paper, the office of the king confirmed the trip, but said Mphephu only made the trip after the deal had been concluded and after the payments had been made.

Ramavhunga reportedly told a panel of interrogators in the VBS investigation that Sobrinho had planned to enter a business deal with Vele and create a trade finance venture under VBS.

The Angolan businessman has gained a reputation for himself elsewhere after accusations that he ran Banco Económico Santo Angola (Besa) to the ground, in much the same way rampant corruption destroyed VBS.

Sobrinho has been accused of taking $615 million (about R8 billion) from Besa, which he headed for a decade, but collapsed to the point of requiring a state bailout. The loot was allegedly enjoyed by him and associates, including Tchizé, the daughter of billionaire Isabel dos Santos.

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president, is a known business partner of Sobrinho’s.