Africa 3.8.2018 08:11 am

Ramaphosa congratulates Zimbabweans on ‘peaceful’ election

ANA
South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The office of the president says Ramaphosa called Mnangagwa to congratulate him on his election.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as Zimbabwe president following elections held in that country on Monday.

In a statement, the presidency said Ramaphosa, who is also the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), had called Mnangagwa to congratulate him.

Ramaphosa also congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for “conducting a peaceful election as declared by the SADC Election Observation Mission and other election observer missions.”

