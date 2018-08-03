 
Africa 3.8.2018 07:32 am

WATCH: Fracas as MDC rejects ‘fake’ Zim election results

ANA
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: ANA

MDC Alliance national organising secretary Morgen Komichi was whisked out of the results centre by police officers.

There was a fracas at the election national command centre in Harare in the wee hours of Friday morning as opposition MDC Alliance representatives besieged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) national command centre, denouncing the election result.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda told the media they had a special announcement, before MDC Alliance national organising secretary Morgen Komichi said they rejected the result that was to be announced.

“I represent my candidate Nelson Chamisa. We, as the MDC Alliance, deny the result being announced. It is fake, it is not signed by our election agents,” Komichie said, amid interjections by suspected Zanu PF supporters.

Komichi repeatedly told the media they denied the results being announced, before he was whisked out of the results centre by police officers.

The developments came following a protest by suspected MDC Alliance supporters on Wednesday, August 1 over delays in announcing results by the electoral management body.

As at early Friday, August 3, there were fears the number of people who died during the protest or as a result of gunshot wounds had risen to 12, despite the authorities confirming only six.

