10 journalists arrested after police raid DRC media house

Congolese police have raided the privately owned television production studio Kin Lartus, detained at least 10 of the studio’s journalists, and seized equipment, according to Kin Lartus journalists and a local, independent press freedom group.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Thursday urged authorities to return confiscated materials and cease its campaign of intimidation against the press.

Two plainclothes police officers, on the afternoon of July 25, arrived at the Kin Lartus studios in Kinshasa, and were followed by at least 12 uniformed officers with guns several minutes later, according to Pierrot Etumba and Jean Jacques Kabeya, both journalists at Kin Lartus and a report from Journalistes en Danger.

Maki Makiese, Kin Lartus’s lawyer, told CPJ that police arrested 10 journalists who worked on Kin Lartus’ daily news show.

Six of the 10 arrested journalists were released the same day, according to Kin Lartus editor Pierrot Etumba, who was among the six.

The other four spent two days in detention and paid police $260 in total to be released unconditionally on July 27, Etumba told CPJ.

Makiese told CPJ that police demanded the money before releasing the journalists, but that the payment was not part of an official bail amount or fine.

CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal, said from Harare, that journalists in the DRC are too often forced to work in fear of security services who feel free to flout the law.

According to the DRC constitution, police, who have military status in the DRC, can hold individuals for up to 48 hours without charge, but Makiese told CPJ that the raid on the station was illegal because it violated section two of the Congolese military penal code prohibiting “abuse of authority” and “abuse of the right of requisition”.

No charges were filed against the journalists.

