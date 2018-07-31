 
Africa 31.7.2018

Nearly 2 000 Zim voters turned away in Masvingo province

ANA
Zimbwabwe polling agencies at Zengeza 3 High School in Zengeza outside Harare, making ballot boxes available. Picture: Matthews Baloyi/Africa News Agency (ANA)

The provincial elections officer for the Zim electoral commission says the voters were turned away because they did not appear in the voters’ roll.

Close to 2 000 people were turned away from voting in Masvingo province by 11.30am on Monday, as their names were either not on the voters’ roll or they had reported at the wrong polling stations, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said.

NewsDay on Tuesday reported ZEC provincial elections officer Maxwell Ncube stated that out of 113 784 voters who cast their ballots by 11.30am, 1 725 were turned away, as they did not appear on the voters’ roll.

About 585 785 voters were registered in Masvingo out of a total of 1.5 million people. ZEC assisted 14 675 voters with more men turning out to vote than women.

In Masvingo Central, Build Zimbabwe Alliance polling agents were denied access to all polling stations. The party’s candidate, Ranganai Pazorora, who is also its secretary-general, made frantic efforts to sort the issue out at the district command centre.

In Matabeleland North and South provinces, thousands of voters had cast their vote in various constituencies, but turnout was low in most rural constituencies.

