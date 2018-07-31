MDC Alliance has won Zim elections, says Chamisa

The MDC Alliance has won the Zimbabwe elections, the party’s youthful leader Nelson Chamisa said on Tuesday and all that was left was for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to officially announce his victory.

The 40-year-old tweeted: “We now have results from the majority of over 10 000 polling stations. We’ve done exceedingly well. Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next government.”

Lists of results signed by all contesting parties and polling agents were posted outside each polling station after voting ended on Monday.

Soon after casting his vote, incumbent Zanu-PF leader and incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, said Zimbabweans had never enjoyed such peaceful elections.

Final results were due to be announced by ZEC within four days.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.