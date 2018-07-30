 
Africa 30.7.2018 10:09 am

Zim election is a done deal, says Chamisa

ANA
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa. Picture: ZINYANGE AUNTONY/AFP

Zimbabweans on Monday decide their government for the next five years, and the opposition leader believes his party will be victorious.

Monday’s election was a “done deal” and Zimbabweans would only be going through the motions to validate MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to the top job, the opposition leader was quoted as saying by NewsDay.

The 40-year-old who is running for Zimbabwe’s presidency on Sunday declared during a press briefing in Harare that after Monday’s polls, his archrival President Emmerson Mnangagwa would soon find himself in the opposition camp.

Zimbabweans on Monday decide their government for the next five years, with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Sunday saying all was in place for the general elections.

The plebiscite would see the election of a state president, 210 national assembly members and councillors. This is the first time Zimbabwe is using a biometric voters’ roll in an election that would be polling station-based.

A record 23 people are in the race for the country’s presidency. Mnangagwa is the Zanu-PF candidate.

