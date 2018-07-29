Only credible elections will bring real change to Zimbabwe, says DA

It is vital that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) election observer missions in Zimbabwe enforce the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections in Africa and the AU charter on democracy, elections, and governance, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

As Zimbabwe heads to the polls on Monday to elect the next government, the DA encouraged all Zimbabweans to exercise their democratic right and go out in their numbers to choose a government that best represents their interests, DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe said.

DA shadow minister of international relations and co-operation Stevens Mokgalapa was part of a delegation of observers at the historic election, she said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), for its part, had a duty to ensure a free and fair electoral process, the outcome of which had to be a true reflection of Zimbabweans’ democratic choice.

“While the presence of international observers is a welcome development, reports of ZEC’s refusal to be transparent with its processes to ensure fairness together with reports of intimidation of opposition supporters in rural areas by ruling party supporters is a cause for concern.

“It is vital, therefore, that the SADC and the AU observer missions strictly enforce the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections in Africa and the AU charter on democracy, elections, and governance,” Nt’sekhe said.

Failure to do so by the respective missions, would be a betrayal of Zimbabweans who looked to these elections as an opportunity to chart a new way forward for their country.

The election would be the first litmus test that would determine whether Zimbabwe remained trapped in the dictatorial strongman politics of its former president Robert Mugabe, or it transitioned to an open and democratic society that valued the rule of law, respected human rights, and created opportunity for all its citizens, she said.

“Political players in Zimbabwe must be aware that a credible election is a non-negotiable prerequisite that will guarantee the legitimacy of any government that will be formed after the elections.

“Any attempt to subvert the will of the people through electoral manipulation will only serve to undermine any effort to rebuild Zimbabwe and restore its status as an equal partner among the community of nations.

“Zimbabweans have endured the worst economic decline in the SADC region in the past decade, and for any economic revival efforts to be successful it is essential that only a legitimately elected government emerges victorious after the July 30 elections,” Nt’sekhe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

