Chamisa accuses Zanu-PF of killing Tsvangirai

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of Zimbabwean opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has accused the ruling Zanu-PF of killing former MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died earlier this year from cancer.

“I am saying this for the first time. There are people who connived to kill our leader Morgan Tsvangirai,” Chamisa said as he addressed thousands of his supporters at a campaign rally at Chibuku Stadium in Chitungwiza, about 30km southeast of Harare, NewsDay reported on Friday.

The opposition leader said Tsvangirai’s death was part of Zanu-PF’s “scorched earth policy” to weaken opposition politics in the country.

But, he added, Zanu-PF has miscalculated the response of Zimbabweans, and only succeeded in “rekindling a brighter flame that would consume them” in next week’s polls.

Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer in February this year, shortly after President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, paid a visit and offered him a pension, pledged to pay his medical bills and gave him ownership of a government house he was staying in.

Harare later provided a state-assisted funeral for Tsvangirai.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.