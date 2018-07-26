Zimbabwe deploys 71 000 police officers for elections

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) would deploy 71 000 officers for the country’s general elections next Monday and had put measures in place to ensure that the polls take place in a peaceful and secure environment, said Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Harare, Matanga said police had already increased visibility through focused deployments throughout the country in the buildup to the elections and would continue on the day of election, as well as the period after.

“We had planned to deploy something like 64 000 officers, and not too long ago the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission increased the number of polling stations by 1 390,” he said.

“We had to run around and mobilise disciplined members of our police constabulary. The figure is no longer at 64 000, but it is coming up to something like 71 000 as a round figure,” he said.

“Furthermore, identified hotspots prone to political violence and other volatile areas are being monitored on a continuous basis.”

