Zimbabwe’s president threatens to arrest rival ahead of elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said that if the country’s main opposition MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa chooses chaos, the law would prevail.

Mnangagwa told Zanu-PF supporters at a campaign rally in Mhondoro that the law would not hesitate stretching to anyone caught on the wrong side, particularly in this election.

“I hear he has changed his heart and wants peace. If he does that, we welcome him. He is our son, we allow him to campaign anywhere across the country seeking your vote,” the Zanu-PF presidential candidate said.

“But if he chooses chaos, law and order will prevail. If you are peaceful, we will not touch you.”

Chamisa is expected to start vigils at the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission offices on Wednesday, with the biggest demonstration in Harare.

On Monday, Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu told journalists the government had raised the security alert in the country in the wake of threats by the Chamisa-led opposition to picket at the elections management body offices.

“Please be advised that as government, we take exception to such conduct, which is meant to derail the peace that is currently prevailing in our country,” Mpofu said.

“The government of Zimbabwe is doing all it can to ensure that every citizen exercises his or her democratic right to vote. We have, therefore, put all state security apparatus on high alert and all those bent on causing disorder are being warned that the long arm of the law will be applied without fear or favour.”

He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police, together with other security organisations, would continue monitoring the security situation in the country and “anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with according to the law”.

The warning comes after Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, a Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General at the time former President Robert Mugabe was deposed through a military coup last November, also reportedly warned Chamisa at a Zanu-PF rally in Norton at the weekend, about 40km west of the capital.

The elections are expected to be held on Monday.

