Zimbabwe hikes salaries for soldiers, police

The government of Zimbabwe has, with effect from July 1, hiked salaries for the security sector.

The salary hikes come as Zimbabwe faces a watershed election on July 30, where the electorate will either choose a new administration or retain the one under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa came into power in November on the back of a military coup, which ended strongman Robert Mugabe’s 37-year hold on to power.

A copy of the letter by Defence and Police Services Commissions secretary Pretty Sunguro to home affairs and cultural heritage permanent secretary Melusi Matshiya showed that the police service salaries had reportedly been hiked by 20 percent.

Another letter sent to defence and war veterans affairs permanent secretary Martin Rushwaya indicted a 22.5 percent rise.

Part of the letter read: “Following consultations between the office of the chairman, Police Service Commission, Honourable Minister and Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, please find attached a key scale with 20 percent special allowance applied to members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“Accordingly proceed and effect adjustment with effect from July 1, 2018 as indicated on the key scales.”

The letter was copied to the military and police leadership as well as the government paymaster, the Salary Services Bureau.

Finance and economic development minister Patrick Chinamasa would not be drawn into commenting.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.