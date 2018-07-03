Tunisia Rugby Union apologises to De Villiers and Zim rugby

Rugby Africa and the union said they first became aware recently of “the difficulties encountered by the Zimbabwean Rugby team – the Sables – with regards to their accommodation in Tunisia”.

It was reported on Tuesday that former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his Zimbabwe rugby side were living like homeless people.

The 58-year-old coach and his players spent the night on the streets in Tunisia, where the Sables play the hosts this weekend as part of World Cup qualifying.

Shocking pictures of the players lying on sidewalks with their baggage emerged on Tuesday in a Facebook post by David Coltart, a former Zimbabwe Minister of Sport.

According to Coltart, who stated that he’d confirmed the incident from one of the players’ fathers, the players and team management simply couldn’t stay in the accommodation provided by Tunisia because it was “disgusting”.

It was also alleged that the team was held up for six hours at passport control after Tunisian authorities confiscated passports and demanded that they pay 600 euros for visas.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani said alternative arrangements were being made.

In their statement, Rugby Africa said: “We would like to reassure the Zimbabwean Ministry of Sports, Zimbabwe Rugby Union, and all partners and fans that the situation was addressed immediately, and an acceptable solution has been found this morning. Tunisia Rugby Union took the Sables management to visit another hotel, which was accepted.

“Rugby Africa and Tunisia Rugby Union would like to express their sincere apologies to the Sables team and management for this unfortunate situation. This does not reflect the standards of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup competition and we sincerely regret any prejudice caused.

Mr Khaled Babbou, executive member of Rugby Africa, was on his way to Beja to inspect the facilities and meet with the Sables team.

Babbou said: “I apologise on behalf of the Tunisia Rugby Union. We pride ourselves in hosting Rugby Africa tournaments every year and make every effort to meet the best international standards in terms of accommodation and other infrastructure. Something went wrong for which I am sorry, but this was corrected this morning in consultation with the Sables management team. I can assure you that there was absolutely no intention to destabilise our opponents and we will make every possible effort to ensure they have a good preparation ahead of Saturday’s match.”