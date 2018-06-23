UPDATE: Zim president survives bomb blast at Zanu-PF rally

Several people have been injured in an alleged bomb blast at a Zanu-PF rally in Zimbabwe.

As the governing Zanu-PF top hierarchy were leaving, an explosion occurred at a corner of the stage. Unconfirmed reports suggest that two of Mnangagwa’s close security members died in the blast, ANA reports.

“President Mnangagwa has not been injured and is at Bulawayo State House. Investigations are underway and more details will be given to the public. There have been multiple attempts on the President’s life over the past five years,” Presidential spokesman George Charamba told the Zimbabwe Herald.

The Zimbabwe Herald also reports that vice president Constantino Chiwenga is safe.

Bulawayo police are already investigating the attempt on the president’s life.

The upcoming elections are the first to be held without former president Robert Mugabe since the country’s independence in 1980.

Updates to follow as they become available.

