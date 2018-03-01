Two Egyptian singers jailed for ‘threatening society’

Two Egyptian singers have been sentenced for behaviour deemed threatening to the North African country’s society by the Egyptian courts, AP reported on Thursday.

Famous singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab, was given six months over a joke suggesting that the Nile River is polluted, which prosecutors used to accuse her of insulting the state.

Laila Amer, who is less famous, was given two years for inciting “debauchery and immorality” for a music video in which she plays a downtrodden but belly-dancing housewife complaining to her husband about his bossy mother – while employing an Arabic profanity.

– African News Agency (ANA)