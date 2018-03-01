 
menu
Africa 1.3.2018 09:53 am

Two Egyptian singers jailed for ‘threatening society’

ANA

Famous singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab, was given six months over a joke suggesting that the Nile River is polluted, which prosecutors used to accuse her of insulting the state.

Two Egyptian singers have been sentenced for behaviour deemed threatening to the North African country’s society by the Egyptian courts, AP reported on Thursday.

Famous singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab, was given six months over a joke suggesting that the Nile River is polluted, which prosecutors used to accuse her of insulting the state.

Laila Amer, who is less famous, was given two years for inciting “debauchery and immorality” for a music video in which she plays a downtrodden but belly-dancing housewife complaining to her husband about his bossy mother – while employing an Arabic profanity.

– African News Agency (ANA)



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.