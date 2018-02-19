 
menu
Africa 19.2.2018 08:52 am

Hundreds of Boko Haram suspects released for rehabilitation in Nigeria

ANA
Hundreds of Boko Haram suspects released for rehabilitation in Nigeria

According to Reuters reported that Sunday’s release came simultaneously as the country’s biggest legal investigation of the militant Islamist insurgency continues.

A Nigerian court has released 475 people allegedly affiliated with Boko Haram for rehabilitation, the justice ministry confirmed

Reuters reported that Sunday’s release came simultaneously as the country’s biggest legal investigation of the militant Islamist insurgency continues.

Last week one of the militants belonging to the organisation was the first person to be convicted for his involvement in the kidnapping of 200 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 and was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Nigeria’s military is fighting an insurgency that began in 2009. The fighting has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced two million as Boko Haram attempts to establish an Islamic state.

However, according to rights groups the fight against the insurgents has involved abuse of the suspects including those detained since 2010 previously trialled in detention centres behind closed doors.

In October, the ministry said 45 people suspected of Boko Haram links had been convicted and jailed.

A further 468 suspects were discharged and 28 suspects were remanded for trial in Abuja or Minna.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Boko Haram displaced get ID cards in Nigeria

Related Stories
Eight killed after Boko Haram suicide bomb in Nigerian mosque 23.7.2018
Boko Haram overruns Nigeria military base in second attack 15.7.2018
Suicide blasts in Nigeria kill 31 people 18.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.