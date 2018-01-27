 
Cricket: Start delayed in Johannesburg

AFP
Play was suspended late Friday after a delivery struck South African batsman Dean Elgar on the helmet

The start of play on the fourth day of the third and final Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium was delayed on Saturday after early-morning rain.

Play was due to resume at 10 am after it was suspended late Friday because of concerns about the pitch. But because of a damp outfield and slight dampness on the pitch, the start was delayed on Saturday.

An inspection was due at 10:30 am.

South Africa, who have won the first two Tests, were 17 for one overnight. They need 241 to win.

The International Cricket Council announced Friday night that play had been suspended because the umpires wanted to discuss the condition of the pitch with the match referee.

The stoppage came immediately after South African batsman Dean Elgar was struck on the helmet by a ball from India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

It was one of several balls that behaved unpredictably on a pitch that has been criticised by several former international players.

The match officials and captains met after the stoppage and the ICC announced that the umpires — Aleem Dar and Ian Gould — in consultation with match referee Andy Pycroft had decided that play would resume on Saturday.

The announcement said the umpires would continue to monitor the pitch and consult the match referee should it deteriorate further.



