 
menu
Africa 23.1.2018 10:30 pm

South Africa’s Winnie Mandela hospitalised

AFP
This photo taken December 16, 2017 shows former wife of late South African President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, waving as she attends the 54th ANC National Conference at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg

This photo taken December 16, 2017 shows former wife of late South African President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, waving as she attends the 54th ANC National Conference at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg

South Africa’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who is popularly known as “the mother of the nation” has been admitted to hospital with a kidney infection, the family of her ex-husband Nelson Mandela said Tuesday.

Winnie, 81, is an icon of the anti-apartheid struggle and was persecuted by authorities during white rule, going on to hold a ministerial post after democratic elections in 1994.

“The Mandela family wish to inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been admitted to the Milpark Hospital” on Sunday, said the statement.

Nelson and Winnie were wed in 1956 and divorced in 1996.

Nelson Mandela was arrested in 1962 and spent 27 years in jail before becoming South Africa’s black president in the post-apartheid elections.

“She is expected to make a full recovery and should spend approximately a week at the hospital. She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits,” the statement added.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 (4) Two Gunsy

VALUE BET

RACE 5 (7) Tall Mo

RACE MEETING

23 January Flamingo Park

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.