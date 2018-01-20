UN invited to Zim elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants international observers including United Nations (UN) officials to watch over the country’s upcoming elections, he said in a Financial Times interview.

Mnangagwa has adopted a more diplomatic tone since taking over as leader in November, after the ousting of the authoritarian Robert Mugabe, his former boss.

“We want fair, free, credible elections,” he told the British business newspaper in an interview published on Thursday. “I would want that the United Nations to come, the EU should come. If the Commonwealth were requesting to come, I am disposed to consider their application.”

Zimbabwe shunned international observers during Mugabe’s 37-year rule, during which elections were marred by vote-rigging and violent suppression of the opposition. Britain was an outspoken critic of Mugabe’s leadership, but Mnangagwa predicted closer ties when Britain leaves the European Union (EU) next year.

“They will need us. And we will make sure we become very close to them,” he told the FT.

The Zimbabwean president also said he would be open to seeking to rejoin the Common wealth.

–AFP