Africa 15.1.2018 01:30 pm

Bangladesh dismiss Zimbabwe for 170 in tri-nation opener

AFP
Bangladeshi cricker Shakib Al Hasan delivers the ball during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the Tri-Nations Series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on January 15, 2018.

Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 170 in 49 overs in the opening match of the tri-nation one-day international tournament in Dhaka on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Shakib struck twice in the first over of the game before finishing with figures of 3-43. Bangladesh seamers put constant pressure on the batsmen after the hosts opted to bowl first.

Middle-order batsman Sikandar Raza top-scored with 52 off 99 balls. Pacemen Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain claimed two wickets each for Bangladesh.


