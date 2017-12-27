 
menu
Africa 27.12.2017 10:52 am

Former football ace George Weah is new president of Liberia

ANA
Liberian football hero George Weah is a frontrunner in next Tuesday's presidential elections

Liberian football hero George Weah is a frontrunner in next Tuesday's presidential elections

Former footballer George Weah is Liberia’s 25th president.

Retired footballer George Weah has won the elections in Liberia to become that country’s 25th president.

The senator of Montserrado County – once named Fifa World Player and winner of the much coveted Ballon d’or – defeated his 73-year-old opponent Vice President Joseph Boakai in a landslide victory in results announced in Liberia on Wednesday morning.

“I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season,” Weah said on twitter before the results were announced. He won 12 out of 15 county’s.

As Liberia’s first female head of state, 79-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, steps dpwn she leaves the impoverished West African country still reeling from the effects of previous wars and the deadly Ebola outbreak.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

Counting under way in Liberia presidential run-off

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 Pata Pata

VALUE BET

RACE 5 Bridal party

RACE MEETING

27 December Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.