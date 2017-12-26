Turkish president Erdogan arrives in Chad

Erdogan landed at the airport in the capital N’Djamena, where upon descending the aircraft’s steps he was met by his counterpart Idriss Deby.

The trip “opens a new page in the deepening of relations between the two countries”, the Chadian presidency said.

Erdogan is heading a delegation of a dozen ministers, including defence and foreign affairs, as well as 100 Turkish businessmen.

The trip is part of the Turkish president’s three-country African tour and follows a visit to Sudan on Sunday, where he signed military and economic deals, aimed at boosting two-way trade from the current level of $500 million a year to $1-billion.