Divers searching for remaining bodies following Tanganyika boat tragedy

Three people are still missing following a deadly boating accident in the Tanzanian waters of Lake Tanganyika after the death toll rose to 19, following the discovery of six more bodies which were retrieved from the water, AFP reports.

The accident took place on Friday morning, when a boat carrying 135 passengers collided with another carrying 63 people. An initial toll of 13 dead and nine missing was reported.

“Until now, rescue workers have retrieved 19 bodies from the water,” said regional maritime official Amaniel Sekulu.

“Many of the passengers on board MV Pasaka were worshippers from the Pentecostal Church of God who were heading to join neighboring church congregations for Christmas celebrations,” said Sekulu.

The official added that divers from the marine police unit of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces and local divers from Kigoma town and nearby villages were still carrying out rescue operations.

Lake Tanganyika is the world’s second largest freshwater lake by volume, and borders four countries, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and Zambia.

At least 129 people drowned after a boat capsized there in December 2014.

– African News Agency (ANA)

