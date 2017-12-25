 
Africa 25.12.2017 12:17 pm

Emirates stops flying to Tunisia

In a Twitter post Emirates said its Dubai-Tunis connection would no longer be operating from Monday following instructions from Tunisia.

Emirates airline says it has stopped flying to Tunisia as of Monday after the North African country said it had banned flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrier, Reuters reports.

Emirates announced the move on Sunday two days after Tunisian government officials accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of banning Tunisian woman from flying to or transiting through its territory.

Tunisia’s transport ministry said in a statement that the Arab carrier would be suspended until it found a way to operate according to international law and treaties.

UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said the two countries had been communicating over “security measure information” without explaining in detail what this meant.

The build up to the suspended flights followed anger in Tunisia over repeated reports of Tunisian women being banned from boarding Emirate flights from Tunis to Dubai.

Subsequently Tunisian civil organisations and political parties called on the government to take action.

 

