Africa 23.12.2017 07:35 pm

Zim’s Mnangagwa makes Zanu PF senior appointments

ANA
New interim Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on after he was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in Harare on November 24, 2017. Zimbabwe's newly sworn-in President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed during his inauguration speech on November 24 to protect foreign investments in the country as he sought to lay out his economic credentials. "In this global world no nation is, can, or need be an island. All foreign investments will be safe in Zimbabwe," he told a crowd of tens of thousands at his inauguration ceremony. / AFP PHOTO / MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made two senior appointments in the ruling Zanu-PF party, his spokesperson said on Saturday.

A week after the ruling party held its extra-ordinary special congress in the capital, where Mnangagwa was endorsed as the party’s leader after his predecessor Robert Mugabe was kicked out in November in dramatic fashion, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi have been appointed Zanu PF vice-presidents and second secretaries.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba announced Saturday in a statement that: “The president and first secretary of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has made two senior party appointments: General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd), as vice-president and second secretary of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (and) Cde Kembo CD Mohadi as vice-president and second secretary of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.”

Charamba said the appointments were with immediate effect.

The new appointments could see Chiwenga and Mohadi automatically enter the country’s vice-presidency.

Chiwenga, who oversaw the soft coup which necessitated Mugabe’s retirement from office mid-November, retired from the military pending redeployment on December 18.

– African News Agency (ANA)

