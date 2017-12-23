Zim’s Mnangagwa makes Zanu PF senior appointments

A week after the ruling party held its extra-ordinary special congress in the capital, where Mnangagwa was endorsed as the party’s leader after his predecessor Robert Mugabe was kicked out in November in dramatic fashion, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi have been appointed Zanu PF vice-presidents and second secretaries.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba announced Saturday in a statement that: “The president and first secretary of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has made two senior party appointments: General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd), as vice-president and second secretary of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (and) Cde Kembo CD Mohadi as vice-president and second secretary of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.”

Charamba said the appointments were with immediate effect.

The new appointments could see Chiwenga and Mohadi automatically enter the country’s vice-presidency.

Chiwenga, who oversaw the soft coup which necessitated Mugabe’s retirement from office mid-November, retired from the military pending redeployment on December 18.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.