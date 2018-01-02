 
Africa 2.1.2018

Egypt football fans sentenced to jail

Egypt's Zamalek fans fire flares during the football match between Egypt's Zamalek and Al Ahli Tripoli during their African Champions League (CAF) group stage football match, at Borg el-Arab Stadium near Alexandria on July 9, 2017

An Egypt court has sentenced to jail 28 football fans for paying tribute to dozens killed in stadium riots five years ago, accusing them of “incitement”, official sources said Tuesday.

Judicial and security sources said the 28 Al Ahly club fans wore T-shirts bearing messages “offending the state and inciting rioting” during a match in October against Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel.

The T-shirts were meant as a tribute to more than 72 people killed in stadium riots in 2012 in the eastern city of Port Said, involving fans of Al Ahly and another club, Al Masry.

It was the deadliest sports riot in the country’s modern history, and triggered anti-government protests.

The 28 — sentenced to one year in jail each — can appeal the sentences issued by a court in Alexandria.


