Mugabe meets ZDF commander, SA envoys – report

President Robert Mugabe met with the man believed to be the architect behind the military take-over in the country, Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander, Constantino Chiwenga; and South African envoys on Thursday, according to a report.

State-owned the Herald reported that Mugabe met with Chiwenga, as well as Catholic priest Father Fidelis Mukonori; South Africa Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Zimbabwe Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi; South African State Security Minister Bongani Bongo; and Zimbabwe State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi at State House in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare.

The publication posted a number of photos of Mugabe meeting with the officials including a photo of the 93-year-old president and Chiweng smiling while shaking hands.

Earlier on Thursday, Zimbabwe’s Financial Gazette reported that Mugabe was expected to hand over power imminently to his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is believed to be planning a transitional government which will include the opposition.

According to the report, Mnangagwa is expected to form a transitional government that would rule for five years, after which the country would hold elections, highly placed sources said. His mandate, according to the military plan, would include restoring the rule of law and stabilising the economy.

Mnangagwa was sacked by Mugabe last week.

Chiwenga had made several demands of Mugabe, which Mugabe had hitherto refused to agree to, prior to his subsequent change of mind.

Mugabe had also reportedly demanded that all his wife Grace’s allies be accounted for after a number of senior ministers were arrested in the wake of what is now being widely acknowledged as a coup.

The whereabouts of the politically-ambitious Grace Mugage remain unknown. She was not seen in the photos on Thursday, and unconfirmed reports on Wednesday said she was in Namibia.