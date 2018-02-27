 
menu
Africa 27.2.2018 09:32 pm

Egypt court sentences diva over Nile hygiene remarks

AFP
Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab has been charged with "harming the public interest" after suggesting drinking from the River Nile could lead to illness

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab has been charged with "harming the public interest" after suggesting drinking from the River Nile could lead to illness

An Egyptian court sentenced pop star Sherine to six months in prison on Tuesday for suggesting drinking from the Nile River leads to illness, although she will remain free pending an appeal.

Sherine Abdel Wahab, known simply as Sherine, had apologised after being caught on tape joking with concert-goers that water from the Nile could give them parasites.

The Cairo misdemeanours court convicted her of having spread “false news”. Judicial officials said she would remain free on bail pending an appeal.

Sherine is one of the region’s best known singers. She is also an actor and hosted the Arabic version of singing contest The Voice.

In the video recording of the concert, Sherine is asked by a fan to sing her tune “Have You Ever Drunk From the Nile.”

She responds that drinking from the river could cause “bilharzia”, a name for the parasitic disease schistosomiasis which was once widespread in Egypt.

“Drink Evian instead,” she joked.

She later apologised in a Facebook posting.

Later on Tuesday, a court in Cairo sentenced another singer, the little-known Leila Amer, to two years in jail for “inciting debauchery” in a music video with sexual connotations, a judicial official said.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 1 Chatuchak

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 1 Spending Spree

RACE MEETING

27 February 2018 Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.