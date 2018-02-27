Egypt court sentences diva over Nile hygiene remarks

Sherine Abdel Wahab, known simply as Sherine, had apologised after being caught on tape joking with concert-goers that water from the Nile could give them parasites.

The Cairo misdemeanours court convicted her of having spread “false news”. Judicial officials said she would remain free on bail pending an appeal.

Sherine is one of the region’s best known singers. She is also an actor and hosted the Arabic version of singing contest The Voice.

In the video recording of the concert, Sherine is asked by a fan to sing her tune “Have You Ever Drunk From the Nile.”

She responds that drinking from the river could cause “bilharzia”, a name for the parasitic disease schistosomiasis which was once widespread in Egypt.

“Drink Evian instead,” she joked.

She later apologised in a Facebook posting.

Later on Tuesday, a court in Cairo sentenced another singer, the little-known Leila Amer, to two years in jail for “inciting debauchery” in a music video with sexual connotations, a judicial official said.