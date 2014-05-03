ANCWL reacts to kidnapping in Nigeria

“[We] would like to implore the Nigerian government to heighten search efforts for the remaining kidnapped young girls,” spokeswoman Edna Molewa said in a statement on Saturday.

“Efforts to bring the girls to safety must be executed with haste.”

The league also called on neighbouring countries and the African Union to lend its support and assistance to Nigeria on this matter.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that the number of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted on April 14 had officially risen to 276.

Fifty-three of the girls had escaped from their captors, Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.

– Sapa