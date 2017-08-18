 
menu
Africa 18.8.2017 11:30 am

Death toll from Sierra Leone floods passes 400: Red Cross

AFP
Devastating floods in Sierra Leone have killed more than 400, a Red Cross official says, adding that the country is facing a crisis

Devastating floods in Sierra Leone have killed more than 400, a Red Cross official says, adding that the country is facing a crisis

The death toll from devastating floods in Sierra Leone has passed 400 while an estimated 600 others remain missing, a senior Red Cross official said Friday.

“Today we are counting more than 400 people dead,” the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, Elhadj As Sy, told reporters in Geneva.

An unofficial morgue toll had previously put the toll at around 400 dead, but the figure had not been officially confirmed.

Sy said the government of the West African country was facing a crisis “way beyond (its) capacity” and appealed to the international community to significantly ramp up its support.

The displaced are still sleeping outside “because there are not enough shelters for everybody,” he said.

Responding to the crisis that began on Monday will require “a combination of efforts from all people,” he added.

The Red Cross said it will launch an emergency funding appeal later on Friday.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘The Wound’ an insult to tradition, says Xhosa king
Entertainment

‘The Wound’ an insult to tradition, says Xhosa king

Pirates striker returns to Nigeria
Phakaaathi

Pirates striker returns to Nigeria

The Mugabe children: Blessed, or stressed?
South Africa

The Mugabe children: Blessed, or stressed?

The end of South African universities?
South Africa

The end of South African universities?

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

readers' choice

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Tito Mboweni proposes list of young candidates to replace Zuma
South Africa

Tito Mboweni proposes list of young candidates to replace Zuma

Malema: As a ‘pig eats its children’, ‘coward’ Mantashe removed Khoza
South Africa

Malema: As a ‘pig eats its children’, ‘coward’ Mantashe removed Khoza

Makhosi Khoza fired from parliament job
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza fired from parliament job

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.