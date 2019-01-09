IFP demand KZN health department address patient neglect at hospitals

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has demanded the member of the executive council for health in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, to do more to address patient neglect at provincial hospitals.

The IFP made the call after the recent death of a patient at Nkonjeni Hospital, which her family blamed on neglect by health workers.

The party said Agnes Biyela had been admitted at Nkonjeni on December 18 suffering kidney problems, but was discharged on December 31 despite still being critically ill.

After her family consulted a private doctor, she was then re-admitted on New Year’s day, but passed away on Saturday.

“The IFP believes that every patient’s wish when he or she gets to hospital is to be healed and to improve their longevity,” the party said.

“It cannot be for willful hardening of hearts that doctors and nurses in the public health sector have become cold towards patients, with some being sinister and malignant. Reports of patient neglect are now a common occurrence, fast becoming topical.”

It noted there were “dispiriting factors wearying public health service deliverers”.

IFP provincial spokesperson on health Ncamisile Nkwanyana said: “While it is appropriate to acknowledge the prevalence of untoward attention to patients, as I see it, it is equally appropriate to establish the disruptive influence on their work ethics.”

The IFP said the health care system needed a complete overhaul and called on Dr Dhlomo to establish a provincial health commission to conduct a review.

“The IFP further calls on the KZN MEC of health to institute an urgent investigation into this Nkonjeni hospital matter,” it added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

