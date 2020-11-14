 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

WATCH: Randall Williams: from Cape Flats to becoming capital city’s new boss

features 3 days ago

Despite nearly joining the African National Congress’ (ANC) MK, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) values resonate with him.

Rorisang Kgosana
14 Nov 2020
04:59:57 AM
PREMIUM!
WATCH: Randall Williams: from Cape Flats to becoming capital city’s new boss

New Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams speaks The Citizen at his offices in Tshwane, 13 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Sitting in the mayoral office overlooking the downtown Pretoria central business district, newly elected mayor Randall Williams tells of the time he flew to France in the late ’80s to receive military training as he intended to volunteer in ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK). Fast-forward to 2020, Williams, 59, became the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) third mayor in the current administration after being elected in the first council sitting in eight months at the end of October. His election comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered council to be reinstated following the city being placed under administration by...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.