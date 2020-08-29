 
 
Dr Nthabiseng Moleko: Revivalist visionary for the nation

features

Volumes could be written by people about their firsthand experiences of life under apartheid, which pushed many towards the realm of political activism.

Brian Sokutu
29 Aug 2020
05:55:24 AM
Dr Nthabiseng Moleko: Revivalist visionary for the nation

BETTER ROAD. Nthabiseng Moleko says gender barriers stop SA from reaching its potential. Pictures: DUT Photography

For Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) development economist and deputy chair of the Commission for Gender Equality, being excluded from a high school tennis team on the basis of race became a turning point. That experience, she remembers, “pushed me towards the pursuit of justice. University was also a pivotal moment in my development, where I learnt about global inequalities between the richer and poorer nations.” Undeterred by her early brush with the realities of racism, Moleko used that experience as motivation to reach great heights. She became the first black South African to be appointed...

