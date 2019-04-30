Support centre offers ‘hope’ for victims of child marriage, abuse in Zim

To escape abuse by her relatives after her parents passed away, she was forced into marriage at a young age.

Those who had promised to take care of her had now placed her under a yoke. Together with her younger sister, Marvellous, their parents had left them living with HIV.

Masceline’s marriage was promising as her husband had accepted her status.

“I was 10-years-old when my parents died. I grew up under the custody of many relatives. Together with my sister, we had no fixed home and this resulted in us dropping out of school. The reason for this nomadic life was because we were HIV positive” she said.

The abuses and insults led her to elope, but the marriage, a seemingly new safe haven, proved to be worse.

“As a way out of these challenges, I eloped, but it turned out to be worse. Though my husband loved me the way I am, it was difficult for his parents and other relatives, who called me names,” she said.

“I had a miscarriage in 2013 and I did not get any medical treatment. I was then blessed with a baby in 2014. I thought the baby would help mend the relationship with my husband’s family, but it got worse. I was subjected to more insults about my status. No one wanted to be associated with me, except my husband.”

Her husband succumbed to family pressure and they divorced, with Masceline left nursing her second child, who was only three-months-old at the time.

“I left my first child and had nowhere to go. I contemplated suicide, but I received counselling and hope was restored.”

Evelyn Tshuma, 35, said she fell pregnant when she was 17, but her boyfriend refused to acknowledge the pregnancy and she was forced to give birth without any assistance, which led to the rupture of her womb.

“I got pregnant at the age of 17 having lost my parents. I went to stay with my boyfriend and got pregnant, but he [said] he was not ready to become a father. On the day that I gave birth, I was alone and was only taken to hospital by neighbours,” Tshuma said.

“When I got to hospital, I was told I had ruptured my womb and it meant I would no longer conceive. I am happy that I got counselling. Now I have been able to send my son to school singlehandedly and he is now in Form 4.”

Today, Masceline and Tshuma work at the centre that renewed their hope, confidence and courage.

Founded by African Union goodwill ambassador, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, the Rozaria Memorial Trust Education and Counselling Centre in Magaya village in Murewa, the first of its kind in Mashonaland East province, offers counselling sessions to girls and young mothers.

Construction of the trust centre, located in Murewa, about 90km north-east of Harare, was funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects scheme to the tune of US$89 839.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe, Toyishuki Iwado, said the facility would provide one-stop centre services.

“This new centre, right in the heart of the community, will provide counselling, education and shelter for women and girls all in one place. And I hope that it will do its best to promote awareness and educate people on gender equality, not only here in Murewa, but throughout Mashonaland East province and Zimbabwe,” he said

The Rozaria Education and Counselling Centre is aimed at creating opportunities and empowering girls and young women living in rural communities with lifelong skills.

“We offer a number of services, among them counselling sessions by qualified personnel. The doors are open to all the women in need of assistance. This is the time to end child marriages and abuse of women”

With three iconic building, namely nhanga (girl’s room), dura (reservoir) and dendere (nest), the centre seeks to inspire cultural innovation.

The nhanga, according to Gumbonzvanda, provides a safe space for intergenerational dialogue, mentorship and learning.

The dura is a reservoir for knowledge, which provides services on technical vocational training, an ICT hub and a space for community education on health and gender.

Dendere offers emergency shelter for women experiencing gender-based violence. It is designed to help survivors of gender-based violence find shelter.

Murewa leads as one of the districts with high cases of early marriages and gender-based violence in Mashonaland East province.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with deteriorating socio-economic issues, forcing many young girls into early marriages, most of which are punctuated with gender-based violence.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.