Police and residents must prioritise school safety – Gauteng community safety MEC

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on police and communities to prioritise the safety of children in Gauteng schools.

Her call follows her visit today to Emanzini Primary School in Sebokeng. The visit was part of the provincial government school readiness programme for this year.

She held a meeting with the school management and other stakeholders. The MEC also assessed the state of readiness in relation to learner support material, admissions as well as teachers’ attendance.

Nkosi-Malobane later addressed the pupils, teachers and stakeholders present on the importance of staying safe within the schooling precinct.

The MEC said she was pleased with the performance of the school during the past year.

Emanzini Primary School attained a 94% pupil pass rate in 2018.

“I would like to applaud the good work done by our team of educators in ensuring that the school remains one of the top performing schools in the province. The significant achievement could not have been possible without an effective and efficient school governing body that is here with us,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

She appealed to the community to strengthen safety support in their respective schools and called on pupils to report all forms of criminal elements in their precinct.

“It is critical that the community working with sector policing ensure that the assets and resources belonging to this school are safe. The police alone cannot win the war against crime hence the community must come on board to act as a force multiplier in the fight against all social ills,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“Lastly, I would like to appeal to learners to report all forms of criminal elements to their respective educators as well as authorities to ensure that we rid the schools of the bad behaviour. Bullying, gangsterism, alcohol and substance abuse elements must be reported without fear or favour.”

The MEC handed over stationery packs to deserving needy pupils at the school.

The police said they will continue to ensure spaces for pupils in the school precinct remain safe.

– African News Agency (ANA)

