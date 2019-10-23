More water restrictions on cards for four provinces if demand not cut

Parts of Gauteng, the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga could soon find themselves facing more water restrictions if current demands do not change, according to Rand Water.

On Wednesday, its spokesperson, Justice Mohale, said the water utility was working hard to manage the water demand requirements of municipal and industrial customers in those four provinces.

He added Rand Water was now implementing restrictions in various areas on its network to bring down the demand.

“However, the current combination of extremely high temperatures and virtually no rainfall within our area of supply has resulted in high water consumption levels, which is placing a significant amount of stress on our system.

“The normal expected equitable water supply is 4,370ml/d, however, the average consumption is 4,900ml/d. At 4,370ml/d, everyone has supply and in the past few months, we have been operating at this demand level,” said Mohale.

He added the current demand at 4,900ml/d was 530ml/d more than what was required.

Mohale said the current demand was unsustainable and would result in water supply interruptions.

“This is aimed at ensuring equitable supply and system stability. Consumers too must also play their part by using water sparingly and protecting this vital commodity. Water saving tips that can be implemented easily in households are available on our website.”

