Tips on saving at the pumps

Motoring Correspondent

The April fuel price rise means we will start to look at saving fuel. Here's how.

This past Wednesday (7 April) saw petrol spike to its highest price level since 2018 with a R1 per litre increase in the price of 95 unleaded at the Reef.

Aided by the increase in the road accident and fuel levies announced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni two months ago, the spike also rates as the biggest since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year.

In a cruel twist of fate, the uptake reverses the drop of last year when the price of 95 dropped by a record R1.82 in response to the nationwide lockdown. With fuel saving likely to become a buzzword once again, this graphic provides a few tips on how to save at the pumps.