Daily Covid-19 update: 616 more deaths bring total to 32,425

MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Meanwhile, 21,980 new Covid-19 cases were reported, pushing the total cases to 1,192,570.

As of Friday, 8 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,192,570 with 21,980 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

616 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 215 from Eastern Cape, 27 from Free State, 75 from Gauteng, 72 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 11 from Limpopo, 11 from Mpumalanga, 55 from North West, 4 from Northern Cape and 146 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 32,425.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 947919 with a recovery rate of 79,5%.

Meanwhile a total of 7,043,680 tests have been completed with 76,202 new tests conducted since the last report.

Source: Department of Health

