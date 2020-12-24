Covid-19 update: Another record 14 305 new cases, 883 are WC health workers

“Today, we report a cumulative total of 968 563 with 14 305 cases identified since the last report,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announces on Thursday night.
A cumulative total of 6 325 784 tests have been conducted with 56 008 tests conducted since the last report.
“Regrettably, we report 326 more Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 4, Gauteng 22, KwaZulu-Natal 81 and Western Cape 110. This brings the total deaths to 25 983,” Mkhize added.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.
“Our recoveries now stand at 822 978,” he concluded.
883 active cases among healthcare workers in the Western Cape
The head of the Western Cape’s health department, Dr Keith Cloete, revealed on Thursday that 883 healthcare workers in the province have been infected with Covid-19.
Of that, 74 are in hospital and seven have died in the past 14 days.
“The general public should avoid gatherings, especially if indoors. Everyone should stay in their own secure household bubbles, and be extra cautious when meeting with anyone outside that bubble. Do it outdoors, stay 1.5 metres away and wear a mask at all times,” Cloete said.
This after the province recorded 35 146 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 184 698 confirmed cases and 143 552 recoveries as of 13:00 on Thursday.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 171 fatalities, bringing the number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 5 890 as of 18:00 on Wednesday.
“However, the number of deaths has since reached 6 000. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time,” Premier Alan Winde said in a statement on Thursday.
Winde added that in the second wave, the Western Cape was seeing an unprecedented high number of Covid-19-related deaths.
“Poignantly, during this holiday period many families are mourning the deaths of the thousands of people who have died from Covid-19 in the past two weeks.
“This is yet another reminder to our residents that Covid-19 is not on holiday, it is still here, and it still kills. We need to protect each other wherever we are by adhering to safe behaviour,” he cautioned.
