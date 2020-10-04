Daily Covid-19 update: A harder lockdown looming soon?

Infection Updates 4.10.2020 10:14 pm

As South Africa reported another 1,573 new positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday evening, several developments globally might indicate that the current Lockdown Level 1 restrictions may face some tightening in the weeks or months to come.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of confirmed infections now stood at 681,289 and recoveries at 614,781.

The total official number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in the country is about to breach the 17,000 mark as the minister confirmed another 38 deaths. The official figure now stands at 16,976.

However, as South Africans enjoy more freedom with summer approaching, Northern Hemisphere countries are seemingly experiencing what some experts have referred to as as the “new” seasonal resurgence of the coronavirus.

Despite American President Donald Trump making the headlines over the weekend for being hospitalised with Covid-19, some major metropolitan areas are either moving back into lockdown or preparing to do so.

This as infection rates increase while Europe and America move from autumn to winter.

New York ‘shutdown’

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he planned to put nine neighbourhoods back under tight shutdowns as Covid-19 cases rise in parts of the city, which had largely controlled the pandemic after a catastrophic outbreak.

“Today, unfortunately, is not a day for celebration,” de Blasio said, announcing he would ask to close nonessential businesses and all schools in nine neighbourhoods of Brooklyn and Queens.

The proposal, which must be approved by state Governor Andrew Cuomo, marks a major setback for the city since it was hit hard by the coronavirus in March. The city has lost almost 24,000 people to the virus.

Paris maximum alert

Paris was preparing on Sunday to be placed under maximum coronavirus alert as alarming Covid-19 infection numbers appeared to leave the French government little choice but to tighten restrictions in and around the capital.

Paris’s trademark bars and cafes are threatened with complete closure as early as Monday after Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that only improved Covid-19 infection rates could prevent such a step.

If recent trends were confirmed “we’ll have no choice”, he warned on Thursday, saying new restrictions would mean “no more family gatherings, no more evenings out, and a total closure of bars”.

But a reprieve looks unlikely after France reported a 16,972 new coronavirus cases on Saturday alone, the highest daily number since the country began widespread testing.

Madrid also braces for closure

The Spanish capital Madrid on Saturday also woke up to a partial lockdown that cut it off from the rest of the country.

The new restrictions, which came into force at 10:00 pm Friday and also apply to nine other nearby towns where infection rates are high, will mean people are only allowed to leave their area for work, school, medical or legal reasons.

Other global developments:

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,034,396 people since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Sunday.

At least 34,989,300 cases of coronavirus have been recorded. Of these, at least 24,127,400 are now considered recovered.

Japan’s most famous fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, has died in Paris after contracting Covid-19, his spokesman says.

Takada, the first Japanese designer to gain prominence in the highly competitive Paris fashion scene, was 81.

Tens of thousands of worshippers flood into Iraq’s holy city of Karbala, including many foreigners despite the pandemic, for the Shiite Muslim pilgrimage of Arbaeen, one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings.

The Iraqi government has allowed 1,500 pilgrims to fly in per country for the event. More than 375,000 Iraqis have contracted the coronavirus and nearly 9,500 have died.

Iceland, up to now one of the countries to have fared better against the coronavirus, announces a tightening of restrictions after a spike in new cases since the middle of last month.

Starting from Monday, most sports facilities, bars and discotheques will be closed while gatherings will be limited to a maximum 20 people.

