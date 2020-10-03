Covid-19 update: 1883 new cases in South Africa

As of Friday, 3 October, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases 679 716, with the total number of deaths at 16 938 and the total number of recoveries at 612 763.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 251 513, with 21 804 new tests conducted since the last report.
“Regrettably, we report 29 more Covid-19 deaths: one from Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, seven from Western Cape and eight from the Free State. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 938.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”
The recoveries in the country now stand at 612 763, which means the recovery rate is at 90%.
Dr Zweli Mkhize
