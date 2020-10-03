Covid-19 update: 1883 new cases in South Africa

Infection Updates 3.10.2020 09:30 pm

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 679 716, the total number of deaths is 16 938 and the total number of recoveries is 612 763.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 251 513, with 21 804 new tests conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report 29 more Covid-19 deaths: one from Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, seven from Western Cape and eight from the Free State. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 938.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

The recoveries in the country now stand at 612 763, which means the recovery rate is at 90%.

