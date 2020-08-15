Daily Covid-19 update: SA recovery rate now stands at 80%

As of Saturday, 15 August, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases which currently stands at 583,653 with 4,513 new cases being identified in the process, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed.
A further 121 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported which includes 5 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Gauteng, 34 from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from Limpopo, 17 from Free State and 26 from Western Cape.
“This brings the total Covid-19 related cumulative deaths to 11,677.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he added.
He further said the total number of tests conducted to date stood at 3,378,029 with 26,918 new tests conducted since the last report.
“The recoveries now stand at 466,941 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%,” he said.
As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, as of today, the total number of 583 653 confirmed #COVID19 cases, the total number of deaths is 11 677 and the total number of recoveries is 466 941. pic.twitter.com/bjBMjuYerI
During his nation address on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the number of new Covid-19 cases had dropped from a peak of over 12,000 a day to an average over the past week of around 5,000 a day over the last three weeks.
“The number of active cases is declining every day, and now stands at around 105,000. The virus appears to have peaked in several provinces, including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and possibly in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Fewer people are presenting with symptoms at our health facilities. We are also finding that fewer people are requiring admission in our hospitals and the demand for coronavirus tests has dropped,” he said.
He said the number of patients hospitalised has decreased from 10,000 at the beginning of the month to around 4,000.
“This is significantly reducing the pressure on our health facilities,” he added.
The President also welcomed the arrival of 43 experts to South Africa sent by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“They [43 experts] will work with our health professionals to help us fight this epidemic. They are already providing help with regard to epidemiological analysis, infection control, incident management and community engagement,” he continued to say.
He also announced that the country would move Alert Level 2 on Tuesday, 18 August after consultations with the the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and Cabinet.
Thus, meaning that the suspension of the sale of alcohol and tobacco will be lifted subject to certain restrictions along with inter-provincial travel and other sectors reopening.
