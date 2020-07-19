Infection Updates 19.7.2020 09:16 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: Death toll at 5,033 as nearly 14,000 new cases recorded

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Cases have increased by 13,449 in one day and the total deaths now stand at 5,033.

As of Sunday, 19 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 364,328.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that 2,471,747 tests have been completed in total, of which 49,006 new tests are reported.

“Regrettably, we report a further 85 Covid-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5,033.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 191,059 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4%.

