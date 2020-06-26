Another big jump in Covid-19 cases takes total to 124,590

As of Friday, 26 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 124,590.
A further 48 Covid-19-related deaths – eight from Eastern Cape and 40 from Western Cape – brings the total deaths to 2,340.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
1,460,012 tests have been completed in total, of which 43,118 new tests are reported.
The mortality rate is 1,9%.
The number of recoveries is 564,111 which translates to a recovery rate of 51.5%.
(Compiled by Carina Koen)
