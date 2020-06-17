Total Covid-19 cases now 80,412, with a 55.1% recovery rate

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 is 80,412.
“Regrettably, we report a further 49 Covid-19 related deaths – 6 from Eastern Cape and 43 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1,674,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“We wish to convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.
“The mortality rate is 2.1%
“We also recognise that the number of recoveries continues to rise as well, with the total number to date at 44,331. This translates to a recovery rate of 55.1%.
“Therefore, we currently have 34,407 active cases,” Mkhize said.
As of today the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 80 412, the total number of deaths is 1674 and the total number of recoveries to date is 44 331. pic.twitter.com/U2zpkHx7QX
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 17, 2020
