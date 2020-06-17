Infection Updates 17.6.2020 09:14 pm

Total Covid-19 cases now 80,412, with a 55.1% recovery rate

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A further six deaths in the Eastern Cape and 43 in the Western Cape brought the total deaths to 1,674.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 is 80,412.

“Regrettably, we report a further 49 Covid-19 related deaths – 6 from Eastern Cape and 43 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1,674,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

“The mortality rate is 2.1%

“We also recognise that the number of recoveries continues to rise as well, with the total number to date at 44,331. This translates to a recovery rate of 55.1%.

“Therefore, we currently have 34,407 active cases,” Mkhize said.

