Covid-19 cases spike by 3,359 to 61,927, with total deaths at 1,354

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Picture: Jacques Nelles

As of Friday, 12 June, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 61,927, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize annopunced.

A total of 1,060,425 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 32,026 were conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report a further 70 Covid-19 related deaths: 39 from Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo,” he said.

This brings the total national deaths to 1,354 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.”

The recoveries to date are 35,008 – this translates to a recovery rate of 56,5%.

