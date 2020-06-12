Covid-19 cases spike by 3,359 to 61,927, with total deaths at 1,354

As of Friday, 12 June, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 61,927, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize annopunced.
A total of 1,060,425 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 32,026 were conducted since the last report.
“Regrettably, we report a further 70 Covid-19 related deaths: 39 from Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo,” he said.
This brings the total national deaths to 1,354 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.”
The recoveries to date are 35,008 – this translates to a recovery rate of 56,5%.
