Infection Updates 9.6.2020 08:31 pm

Mkhize announces 82 more Covid-19 deaths

Citizen reporter
Mkhize announces 82 more Covid-19 deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize outside the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan have been quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 52,991 as of today.

A total of 968,070 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 25,012 were conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report a further 82 Covid-19 related deaths: 61 from Western Cape, 11 from the Eastern Cape, and 10 from Gauteng Province,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“This brings the total national deaths to 1,162 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he added.

The recoveries to date are 29,006 – this translates to a recovery rate of 54,8%.

