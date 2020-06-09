Mkhize announces 82 more Covid-19 deaths

As of Tuesday, 9 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 52,991.
A total of 968,070 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 25,012 were conducted since the last report.
“Regrettably, we report a further 82 Covid-19 related deaths: 61 from Western Cape, 11 from the Eastern Cape, and 10 from Gauteng Province,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
“This brings the total national deaths to 1,162 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he added.
The recoveries to date are 29,006 – this translates to a recovery rate of 54,8%.
