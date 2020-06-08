Infection Updates 8.6.2020 08:39 pm

Covid-19 deaths in SA breach 1,000 mark after 82 more fatalities

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Picture: Jacques Nelles

The total national deaths is now 1,080, while the total cases are 50,879.

As of Monday, 8 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 50,879.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement 943,059 tests have been conducted cumulatively, of which 22,983 were conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report a further 82 Covid-19 related deaths: 55 from Western Cape, 26 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from KZN.

“This brings the total national deaths to 1,080 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

The recoveries to date are 26,099 – this translates to a recovery rate of 51,3%.

