Covid-19 deaths in SA breach 1,000 mark after 82 more fatalities

As of Monday, 8 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 50,879.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement 943,059 tests have been conducted cumulatively, of which 22,983 were conducted since the last report.
“Regrettably, we report a further 82 Covid-19 related deaths: 55 from Western Cape, 26 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from KZN.
“This brings the total national deaths to 1,080 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he said.
The recoveries to date are 26,099 – this translates to a recovery rate of 51,3%.
